MongoDB first shipped in August 2009. Early versions of the product were focused on the validating a new, and largely unproven approach to database design – distributed, non-relational, and built on the document data model. Those early releases attracted masses of real-world adoption across a whole range of startups and enterprises.

With early usage validating this new approach to building a modern database, MongoDB’s engineering focus moved to industrializing the database for use by the broader developer community, beyond bleeding-edge innovators. Major enhancements in scalability, query functionality, and cloud services have followed. And there’s plenty more coming…..

I last looked at MongoDB 3 years ago. What’s changed?