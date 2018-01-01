The MongoDB Startup Accelerator is a partnership between MongoDB and AWS that offers free access to MongoDB Atlas, the fully managed database service, and technical support to select early-stage startups, helping them build and scale their businesses.
Get access to MongoDB Atlas, our database as a service platform, along with other offerings such as MongoDB Compass – the GUI for MongoDB – and MongoDB Stitch, our Backend as a Service. Build your product with MongoDB Atlas so you can easily spin up, secure, operate, and scale your deployments in the cloud. You can migrate your existing MongoDB workload to MongoDB Atlas simply with our live migration utility.
Get access to technical support from our team of engineers. Get help on anything – when you’re having an issue, or if you just want some advice on critical decisions such as schema design, indexing, or performance management.
We’ll give you access to the community experts who can take you and your team to the next level. Through complimentary access to MongoDB events, and inclusion in our Advocacy Hub, our team will ensure that you are set up for success.
With the support of our marketing team, we’ll help you get the word out about your product through a suite of co-marketing activities, including everything from sharing your news on our social channels, to creating videos and blogs about your use case.
MongoDB Atlas cluster for 12 months
Introductions to the MongoDB network
Connections through MongoDB’s community of experts on the Advocacy Hub
Passes to local events and MongoDB World
Increased visibility and exposure through MongoDB’s community
Marketing support and amplification
Your organization must meet the following criteria to receive support from MongoDB:
MongoDB first shipped in August 2009. Early versions of the product were focused on the validating a new, and largely unproven approach to database design – distributed, non-relational, and built on the document data model. Those early releases attracted masses of real-world adoption across a whole range of startups and enterprises.
With early usage validating this new approach to building a modern database, MongoDB’s engineering focus moved to industrializing the database for use by the broader developer community, beyond bleeding-edge innovators. Major enhancements in scalability, query functionality, and cloud services have followed. And there’s plenty more coming…..
I last looked at MongoDB 3 years ago. What’s changed?
WiredTiger storage engine, document level locking, and built-in compression for an order of magnitude more scalability
Fully expressive joins, graph queries, faceted search, and many new query operators to build powerful applications on a single data platform
The release of MongoDB Atlas, the fully managed database as a service for MongoDB, available on-demand and with a pay-as-you-go model
"One of the best advantages of the accelerator is the priority support that we get. Early on, we migrated part of our existing MongoDB infrastructure to Atlas for one of our microservices. The Atlas technical services team was incredible in assisting us with migrating this data without downtime, and we were able to demo the new setup in a couple of days."
-Alex Farrill, CTO
"MongoDB Atlas has helped us stay focused on our end goal: making it quick and easy for busy people to manage stock portfolios."
-Tom Goldenberg, CTO
"Unqork needed a database service that had the right mix of security, reliability, flexibility, and speed to fulfill the needs of Fortune 100 insurance companies, while passing all internal IT risk assessments. MongoDB Atlas delivered that to us."
-Gary Hoberman, CEO
"As part of MongoDB’s Startup Accelerator, we’ve been granted Atlas credits to help us ramp up. We chose to use Atlas over mLab for the long term because the pricing is very straightforward. Clear pricing means we can more effectively forecast how much we’ll spend in the future. The credits and pricing clarity are critical for us because burn rate is our second highest priority, after making sure our customers are happy."
-Oren Zamir, CTO
