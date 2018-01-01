MongoDB
The MongoDB Startup Accelerator is a partnership between MongoDB and AWS that offers free access to MongoDB Atlas, the fully managed database service, and technical support to select early-stage startups, helping them build and scale their businesses.

The Startup Package

MongoDB Atlas Credits

Get access to MongoDB Atlas, our database as a service platform, along with other offerings such as MongoDB Compass – the GUI for MongoDB – and MongoDB Stitch, our Backend as a Service. Build your product with MongoDB Atlas so you can easily spin up, secure, operate, and scale your deployments in the cloud. You can migrate your existing MongoDB workload to MongoDB Atlas simply with our live migration utility.

Technical Support

Get access to technical support from our team of engineers. Get help on anything – when you’re having an issue, or if you just want some advice on critical decisions such as schema design, indexing, or performance management.

Access to the MongoDB Network

We’ll give you access to the community experts who can take you and your team to the next level. Through complimentary access to MongoDB events, and inclusion in our Advocacy Hub, our team will ensure that you are set up for success.

Marketing Support

With the support of our marketing team, we’ll help you get the word out about your product through a suite of co-marketing activities, including everything from sharing your news on our social channels, to creating videos and blogs about your use case.

What are the benefits?

MongoDB Atlas cluster for 12 months

Introductions to the MongoDB network

Connections through MongoDB’s community of experts on the Advocacy Hub

Passes to local events and MongoDB World

Increased visibility and exposure through MongoDB’s community

Marketing support and amplification

Eligibility

Your organization must meet the following criteria to receive support from MongoDB:

  • Fewer than 15 employees
  • Privately held
  • In business for less than 2 years
  • Bootstrapped, seed funded and/or pre Series A
  • Less than $1M in annual revenue
  • Building a product or service (agencies are not eligible)
  • Willing to participate in co-promotion with MongoDB & AWS
  • Have not previously participated in the MongoDB Startup
    Accelerator program
View Terms & Conditions >

Get Started with the
Atlas Free Tier

Startups that do not meet our eligibility requirements can test out MongoDB’s Database-as-a-Service with our free tier of MongoDB Atlas.

Haven’t used MongoDB in awhile? Here’s what’s changed

MongoDB first shipped in August 2009. Early versions of the product were focused on the validating a new, and largely unproven approach to database design – distributed, non-relational, and built on the document data model. Those early releases attracted masses of real-world adoption across a whole range of startups and enterprises.

With early usage validating this new approach to building a modern database, MongoDB’s engineering focus moved to industrializing the database for use by the broader developer community, beyond bleeding-edge innovators. Major enhancements in scalability, query functionality, and cloud services have followed. And there’s plenty more coming…..

I last looked at MongoDB 3 years ago. What’s changed?

  • WiredTiger storage engine, document level locking, and built-in compression for an order of magnitude more scalability

  • Fully expressive joins, graph queries, faceted search, and many new query operators to build powerful applications on a single data platform

  • The release of MongoDB Atlas, the fully managed database as a service for MongoDB, available on-demand and with a pay-as-you-go model

Who's using MongoDB Atlas

"One of the best advantages of the accelerator is the priority support that we get. Early on, we migrated part of our existing MongoDB infrastructure to Atlas for one of our microservices. The Atlas technical services team was incredible in assisting us with migrating this data without downtime, and we were able to demo the new setup in a couple of days."
-Alex Farrill, CTO

Read Open Listing's story

"MongoDB Atlas has helped us stay focused on our end goal: making it quick and easy for busy people to manage stock portfolios."
-Tom Goldenberg, CTO

Read Commandiv’s Story

"Unqork needed a database service that had the right mix of security, reliability, flexibility, and speed to fulfill the needs of Fortune 100 insurance companies, while passing all internal IT risk assessments. MongoDB Atlas delivered that to us."
-Gary Hoberman, CEO

Read Unqork’s story

"As part of MongoDB’s Startup Accelerator, we’ve been granted Atlas credits to help us ramp up. We chose to use Atlas over mLab for the long term because the pricing is very straightforward. Clear pricing means we can more effectively forecast how much we’ll spend in the future. The credits and pricing clarity are critical for us because burn rate is our second highest priority, after making sure our customers are happy."
-Oren Zamir, CTO

Read CaliberMind’s story

The Team Behind it All

Sahir Azam

VP of Cloud

Andreas Wiese

Director of Cloud Growth

Francesca Krihely

Senior Manager, Developer Advocacy

Eliot Horowitz

CTO and Co-Founder

Meagen Eisenberg

CMO

Kevin Ryan

Board Member and Co-Founder

Cailin Nelson

VP of Cloud Engineering

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MongoDB Startup Accelerator program?

The MongoDB Startup Accelerator is an initiative designed to help startups succeed by offering access to the software and services to help them build and scale their business. Startups that are a part of our program get complimentary MongoDB Atlas credits, connections to the MongoDB community, and promotion through MongoDB’s channels.

How are startups chosen?

Startups are chosen based on program criteria included below:

Can I apply to enter the program multiple times if I’m not chosen the first time around?

Yes, you may apply multiple times, but startups must fit the eligibility criteria in order to participate.

Why does MongoDB have a program for startups?

This is our way to give back to the startup community by helping the next generation of founders.

How much usage of MongoDB Atlas will the program cover?

You will receive $5,000 in MongoDB Atlas credits, to be used over the course of 12 months.

What is the duration of the program?

12 months

What if I am a paid MongoDB Atlas customer?

No problem. We can credit your account for the program to your existing invoice. No refunds are provided.

Are there location restrictions?

There are no location restrictions.

How many startups can participate in the program?

The 2018 cohort of the MongoDB Startup Accelerator program is limited to 25 startups.

When will I hear back on my acceptance?

You will receive confirmation of acceptance within a week of your application.